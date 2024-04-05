Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra’ to start from Anakapalli district on April 6

April 05, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K Pawan Kalyan will take part in his political campaign — ‘Varahi Vijayabheri’ Yatra in Anakapalli district from April 6. The Yatra which was supposed to be kickstarted from April 5, was rescheduled.

As per the latest schedule, Mr Pawan Kalyan will be conducting his political campaign in Anakapalli on April 7 and Yelamanchali on April 8. The JSP chief will take part in road shows during the day and will address public from the ‘Varahi’ in the evening. However, there was no announcement on his Nellimerla, Pendurthi and Visakhapatnam South Constituency tour, which was supposed to be conducted along with Anakapalli and Yelamanchali.

After campaigning in Anakapalli and Yelamanchali, Mr Pawan Kalyan will be leaving to Pithapuram, where he would participate in ‘Ugadi’ celebrations. It may be noted that JSP candidates are being fielded from Anakapalli, Yelamanchali, Pendurthi and Vizag South. The tour schedule for the remaining constituencies is expected to be released after Ugadi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.