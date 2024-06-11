ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan elected as Jana Sena Party floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Updated - June 11, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 11:26 am IST - Amaravati

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

PTI

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan with party MLAs after being elected as the party’s floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday, June 11, 2024,. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party MLAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, elected party chief Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: With 100% strike rate, Jana Sena Party achieves unprecedented feat in Andhra Pradesh

The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the House.

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena-21 and BJP-8).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US