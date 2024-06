Pawan Kalyan elected as Jana Sena Party floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Jana Sena Party MLAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, elected party chief Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the House.

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena-21 and BJP-8).

