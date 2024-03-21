ADVERTISEMENT

Pawan Kalyan calls for efforts to win Razole Assembly seat 

March 21, 2024 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan exhorted the party leaders in Razole - SC Assembly constituency to strive to retain the confidence of people there, who voted for the JSP in the 2019 elections.

In a meeting with the JSP’s constituency in-charge and former IAS officer D. Varaprasad and other leaders, Mr. Kalyan said the people had extended tremendous support to the party in 2019 and efforts should be made to ‘hoist the JSP flag again. 

Razole was the lone Assembly seat won by JSP (Rapaka Varaprasad) in the 2019 elections. In the later years, he defected to the ruling YSR Congress Party.

