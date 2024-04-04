Over 5,550 complaints lodged in c-VIGIL in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - GUNTUR

As many as 5,557 complaints have been registered on the c-VIGIL app, and all of them have been addressed by the Flying Squad Teams (FST) across the State as part of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), from March 16 to March 29.

The data revealed that out of the 5,557 complaints, the FSTs found 3,043 complaints to be genuine, and were disposed of or escalated for further action by the concerned authorities. On the other hand, 2,514 cases were dropped by the District Control Centre (DCC), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Returning Officers (ROs) or FSTs after verifying that they were not genuine complaints.

All these complaints have been lodged by the citizens on the c-VIGIL portal, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated to address them within 100 minutes after receiving.

In an interview with this correspondent, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the official machinery found correct and took action on 107 violations of ‘Campaigning during ban period’, 97 related to intimidation, 1,680 pertaining to ‘posters without mandatory declaration’, 28 related to ‘religious or communal speeches or messages’, 12 on ‘uses of speakers beyond permitted time’ and 43 ‘Vehicle or convoy without permission’.

On this occasion, Mr. Meena advised the public to use the c-VIGIL mobile application for lodging complaints on any MCC violations and assured them that these complaints would be addressed within 100 minutes.

