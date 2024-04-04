GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Over 5,550 complaints lodged in c-VIGIL in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 5,557 complaints have been registered on the c-VIGIL app, and all of them have been addressed by the Flying Squad Teams (FST) across the State as part of the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), from March 16 to March 29.

The data revealed that out of the 5,557 complaints, the FSTs found 3,043 complaints to be genuine, and were disposed of or escalated for further action by the concerned authorities. On the other hand, 2,514 cases were dropped by the District Control Centre (DCC), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Returning Officers (ROs) or FSTs after verifying that they were not genuine complaints.

All these complaints have been lodged by the citizens on the c-VIGIL portal, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated to address them within 100 minutes after receiving.

In an interview with this correspondent, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the official machinery found correct and took action on 107 violations of ‘Campaigning during ban period’, 97 related to intimidation, 1,680 pertaining to ‘posters without mandatory declaration’, 28 related to ‘religious or communal speeches or messages’, 12 on ‘uses of speakers beyond permitted time’ and 43 ‘Vehicle or convoy without permission’.

On this occasion, Mr. Meena advised the public to use the c-VIGIL mobile application for lodging complaints on any MCC violations and assured them that these complaints would be addressed within 100 minutes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.