Over 3,000 personnel on counting duty in Nellore

Nearly about 3,000 personnel, including police, helpers and 1,100 employees, have been deployed at Priyadarsini Engineering College in Kanuparthipadu for counting of votes, said SPS Nellore District Election Officer and Collector M Hari Narayanan. He inspected the counting arrangements and the EVMs along with District SP Arif Hafeez on Monday.

The counting of postal ballots will start at 8 a.m. and the counting of EVM votes will commence at 8.30 a.m. All the arrangements for the counting of votes have been completed as per the rules of the Election Commission, he said. He said that counting will be done in 17 halls and each hall will have 14 tables. A medical camp has been arranged at the centre to prevent health problems for the counting staff.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.