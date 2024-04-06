“Our mission is to conduct violence-free elections,” says Anantapur SP

April 06, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said that flag marches would continue in all the areas known as sensitive in the Anantapur district until the election process is over. He appealed to the people to exercise their franchise without any fear.

The SP was supervising the flag march in Anantapur city on Saturday. He also went around the rural areas and spoke to the people of various villages.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Amit Bardar said that the goal of the police department was to conduct the elections in a violence-free atmosphere without any conflicts and riots. He said that a police parade was held by the Central armed forces at Siddharampuram village of Bukkarayasamudram mandal.

“I appeal to the people to bring any local problems to my notice. Cooperation of the public is very important for conducting the elections peacefully, besides identifying the bad elements who might try to cause riots and violence,” he said.

The revenue officials who were present during the SP’s interaction with the people in the village explained to them the methods and procedures of how to exercise the right to vote.

Deputy SP (Anantapur rural) BV Shivareddy, Deputy SP (BSF) Dharmendra, and senior police officials of Anantapur sub-division were present.

