Nomination process has begun in Andhra Pradesh, announces Chief Electoral Officer

April 19, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - GUNTUR

After publishing the gazette notifications related to the general elections to the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly, the nomination filing process has commenced in Andhra Pradesh, informed Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh at a press conference on Thursday.

On voting day, polling would continue for 11 hours starting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the same time, polling would be conducted between 7 a.m. and 4 pm at three Assembly constituencies including Araku Valley, Paderu and Rampachodavaram, and then it would be conducted between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Palakonda, Kurupam and Salur. All these are Scheduled Tribe constituencies.

The nominations from the contesting candidates are now being accepted by the respective Returning Officers across the State. The affidavits are being accepted between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days.

About 4.09 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh are going to elect their representatives to 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the State. The last date for filing nominations is April 25, nominations would be scrutinised on April 26, and the last date for the withdrawal of the nominations by the candidates is April 29.

Polling for both Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies would be conducted by the ECI on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh and the results would be announced on June 4.