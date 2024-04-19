GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nomination filed on behalf of Lokesh in Mangalagiri 

April 19, 2024 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra
VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, 16-04-2024. TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party leaders submitting the nomination papers on behalf of Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to the returning officer there on Thursday Photo: By Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, 16-04-2024. TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party leaders submitting the nomination papers on behalf of Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to the returning officer there on Thursday Photo: By Arrangement | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance leaders Nandam Abaddaiah, Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and Panchumurthy Prasad filed the nomination papers on behalf of Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Thursday. 

They submitted two sets of nomination papers to the returning officer G. Rajkumari at the Mangalagiri - Tadepalli Municipal Corporation office. 

It may be noted that Mr. Lokesh lost to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)’s Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in 2019 by a slender margin of nearly 5,400 votes. 

He is now facing former MLA Kandru Kamala’s daughter and YSRCP MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao’s daughter - in - law Lavanya (YSRCP). 

eom

