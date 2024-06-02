GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Do not be complacent till counting is over, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu advises NDA contestants 

Alleging that the YSRCP conspired to create disturbances on the counting day, the TDP national president advises the chief counting agents and their teams to see to it that the officials adhere to norms related to counting

Updated - June 03, 2024 04:32 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will register a comfortable victory in the general elections over the YSRCP, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has exuded confidence that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will register a comfortable victory in the general elections over the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Suspecting that the YSRCP had conspired to create disturbances on the counting day (June 4), Mr. Naidu, while addressing the MLA and MP candidates of the alliance through a video-conference on June 2 (Sunday), stressed the need to ensure that there were no discrepancies in the of counting votes.

Mr. Naidu said the exit polls pointed to a clear edge the opposition parties had over the YSRCP, and a successful comeback bid of the NDA at the Centre.

He observed that the YSRCP created a ruckus over the postal ballots with mala fide intentions, and its attempt was thwarted by the State High Court. The chief counting agents and their teams should see to it that the officials strictly followed the norms related to counting.

Further, Mr. Naidu said there was no room for complacency till the counting was completed, and wanted caution to be exercised during the shifting of EVMs to the counting centres.

BJP election in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Arun Singh said the exit polls predicted NDA allies’ victory in 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and that their vote share would be 53%.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar apprehended trouble on the counting day, and advised the candidates to be prepared with the respective legal teams to fight any injustice.

