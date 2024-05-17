No political angle in Kancharapalem incident, says Botcha

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that the alliance party leaders are spreading false propaganda by showcasing a family dispute at Kancharapalem here as a political dispute. He said that he believes that there is no political angle in the issue and it is better the alliance parties leaders verify facts before making allegations.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that alliance party leaders should not spread rumours in a peaceful city just for their political gain and create unrest. He requested the police to conduct a fair and transparent investigation and initiate action even if the accused belong to any parties. He said that YSRCP is always against to such violent acts.

He further said that YSRCP will be coming back to power and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take over as the Chief Minister once again on June 9. He said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as an Executive capital. After the YSRCP forms government, the government will think of how to use the constructions at Rushikonda, he said.

