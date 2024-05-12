ADVERTISEMENT

NDA’s welfare schemes in manifesto not feasible: Balineni

Published - May 12, 2024 08:26 am IST - Ongole:

YSRCP government has spent ₹70,000 crore on its welfare schemes each year, while TDP announced welfare schemes in the manifesto that would cost the exchequer over ₹1.5 lakh crore a year

Sarath Naru

YSRCP leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh has spent ₹70,000 crore on the welfare schemes each year, while Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced the welfare schemes in the manifesto that would cost the exchequer more than ₹1.5 lakh crore a year, which is not feasible at all, says Ongole sitting MLA and YSRCP leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

On the last day of campaigning, he lashed out at his opponent contesting from TDP in Ongole constituency Damacharla Janardhana Rao. Balineni said that the TDP leader has revealed about his assets over ₹110 crore but he has cheated the banks by not clearing the loans worth ₹100 crore. Also, he alleged that Damacherla has 19 cases pending against him.

In the recent visit of Chandrababu Naidu on Friday night, he blamed Balineni for involving in land mafia and illegal sand mining. Thrashing those allegations, the YSRCP leader asked to prove their claims. He said: “People would not believe whatever Naidu says. They will vote YSRCP only as I have developed the Ongole constituency with ₹4,600 crore during the past five years.”

Earlier, Damacharla also announced that he has spent ₹2,000 crore for the development of Ongole during his term as the MLA. Both the leaders were confident of winning the seat in the constituency.

