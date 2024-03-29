ADVERTISEMENT

NDA partners pledge cooperation to ensure win of candidates in Tirupati

March 29, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 01:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The TDP-JSP-BJP combine holds meeting to introduce the candidates for Tirupati Lok Sabha and Assembly seats

A D Rangarajan
TDP, BJP and JSP leaders felicitating the alliance MP candidate V. Varaprasada Rao and MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu at a meeting in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trouble brewing since the announcement of candidates for the Tirupati Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies seems to have ended on a happy note.

The introduction meeting conducted by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to introduce its candidates V. Varaprasada Rao (Lok Sabha) and Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati Assembly) here on Friday turned out to be good in terms of gaining acceptance among the cadre of the alliance parties.

Both the candidates had their roots in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and their candidatures were initially opposed by the cadre. While the BJP cadre remained nonchalant, the TDP and Jana Sena activists openly expressed their resentments. The TDP and JSP leaderships first reprimanded them to fall in line, but later cajoled them into the decision.

In the meeting on Friday, the cadre of the alliance parties unanimously decided to extend cooperation to the candidates and ensure their victory to stamp out the YSRCP government from the State.

