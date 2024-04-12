NDA partners meet at Naidu’s residence, discuss future action plan and joint manifesto

April 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners met at the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 12 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, A.P. BJP in-charge for elections Siddharth Nath Singh, State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan discussed issues such as action plan, ground-level situation, and common manifesto.

They decided that all-out efforts be made to ensure victory in more than 160 Assembly seats and all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. They decided to conduct meetings at the booth, Assembly and parliamentary levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also discussed about the meetings to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

A State-level committee would be constituted to oversee the election campaign and election management. The NDA leaders felt that necessary steps should be taken to ensure vote transfer among the partners.

They expressed satisfaction over the success of joint meetings held in East and West Godavari districts, and opined that such meetings be conducted at many places.

The leaders also felt the need to take the “misuse of official machinery” by the ruling party to the notice of the Election Commission from time to time.

Alleged phone tapping and biased approach of officials were the other issues that came up for discussion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.