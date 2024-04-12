GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA partners meet at Naidu’s residence, discuss future action plan and joint manifesto

State-level committee to be constituted for overseeing the election campaign and election management

April 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated April 13, 2024 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
NDA leaders at the residence of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Friday.

NDA leaders at the residence of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli on Friday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners met at the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 12 (Friday).

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, A.P. BJP in-charge for elections Siddharth Nath Singh, State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan discussed issues such as action plan, ground-level situation, and common manifesto.

They decided that all-out efforts be made to ensure victory in more than 160 Assembly seats and all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. They decided to conduct meetings at the booth, Assembly and parliamentary levels.

They also discussed about the meetings to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

A State-level committee would be constituted to oversee the election campaign and election management. The NDA leaders felt that necessary steps should be taken to ensure vote transfer among the partners.

They expressed satisfaction over the success of joint meetings held in East and West Godavari districts, and opined that such meetings be conducted at many places.

The leaders also felt the need to take the “misuse of official machinery” by the ruling party to the notice of the Election Commission from time to time.

Alleged phone tapping and biased approach of officials were the other issues that came up for discussion.

