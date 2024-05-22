ADVERTISEMENT

NDA alliance candidates predict victory in Andhra Pradesh elections

Updated - May 23, 2024 08:00 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 09:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The polling pattern indicates that the election is one-sided, they say adding that Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader and Undi Assembly seat candidate K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate from the TDP Ganta Srinivasa Rao, BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy are seen. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency NDA alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Undi Assembly constituency candidate K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju have predicted the victory of the NDA alliance in the general elections in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a joint media conference here on Wednesday, they said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would take oath as the Chief Minister. The polling pattern indicates that the election was ‘one-sided.’ The huge rush of voters, who came from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to vote in the State, was reminiscent of Sankranti rush.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that both national and State-level surveys have indicated that that the results would be one-sided. He opined that the alleged damaging of an EVM by ruling party MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and violence by ruling party leaders at other places indicated the frustration of the YSRCP leaders. He said that while alliance candidates were welcomed by voters, when they went to the booths to vote, the ruling party candidates were asked by the voters to await their turn in the queue. A ruling party MLA was slapped by a voter in Tenali, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that these elections would put an end to the political career of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that agriculture and irrigation had collapsed under the YSRCP government rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that he would give a return gift to Mr. Jagan after winning the election. He demanded shifting of Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy for the smooth completion of the counting process on June 4.

Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and TDP Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US