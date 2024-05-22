NDA alliance candidates predict victory in Andhra Pradesh elections

Former Minister and Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency NDA alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Undi Assembly constituency candidate K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju have predicted the victory of the NDA alliance in the general elections in the State.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Wednesday, they said that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would take oath as the Chief Minister. The polling pattern indicates that the election was ‘one-sided.’ The huge rush of voters, who came from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to vote in the State, was reminiscent of Sankranti rush.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that both national and State-level surveys have indicated that that the results would be one-sided. He opined that the alleged damaging of an EVM by ruling party MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and violence by ruling party leaders at other places indicated the frustration of the YSRCP leaders. He said that while alliance candidates were welcomed by voters, when they went to the booths to vote, the ruling party candidates were asked by the voters to await their turn in the queue. A ruling party MLA was slapped by a voter in Tenali, he said.

Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said that these elections would put an end to the political career of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that agriculture and irrigation had collapsed under the YSRCP government rule.

Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said that he would give a return gift to Mr. Jagan after winning the election. He demanded shifting of Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy for the smooth completion of the counting process on June 4.

Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and TDP Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu were present.