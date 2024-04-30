Naidu’s anger reflects his inability, says Jagan

April 30, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:29 am IST - MYDUKUR (Kadapa district)

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ridiculed his political opponent and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu of expressing his helplessness and inability in the form of angry gestures against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting in Mydukur constituency on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan called the angry speeches of Naidu, who is aged over 75 years, as a reflection of his failure to match the people-centric governance provided by his government.

“Chandranna, his allies BJP, Jana Sena and the tacit alliance partner Congress are annoyed by the list of schemes introduced by me that are benefiting the State’s poor. This is why he is getting angry,” he said.

‘An incapable person is often filled with anger, says a proverb. This is proved in the case of Mr. Naidu, he remarked, adding that Mr. Naidu’s litany of insults and curses directed at him showed his inability. “His political career is marked by lies and betrayal”, Mr. Jagan alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.