Chandrababu Naidu promises to protect 4% quota for Muslims, restore all schemes scrapped by YSRCP government

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reiterated that he would protect the 4% reservation for the Muslim minorities, and restore all the welfare and development programmes meant for their welfare, which were scrapped by the the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Addressing the last edition of the ‘Praja Galam election meeting at Murakambattu junction here, Mr. Naidu appealed to the Muslim minorities not to believe the falsehood of the YSRCP leaders against the reservation.

“You all should know that the YSRCP MPs supported the NRC and CAA in New Delhi, but have unleashed false campaign against the Bills while in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Terming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as “Rayalaseema Dhrohi,” (betrayer of Rayalaseema), the TDP chief alleged that the YSRCP chief cheated the Backward Classes in the name of social justice.

The TDP was committed to giving MLA and MP tickets to all the communities in the Rayalaseema region, but the YSRCP did not give a single ticket to many dominant BC communities in the region, the TDP supremo said. Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP had not given a single MLA ticket to the dominant Balija community in the region.

Mr. Naidu said the law and order situation was an utter failure in Andhra Pradesh. “A Chief Minister is not needed for pressing buttons. Even a child can press a button with more force. A Chief Minister is required to usher in development, construct roads, create infrastructure, and build educational institutions and hospitals,” he said.

The TDP chief spoke at length about the ‘AP Land Titling Act, which he termed “draconian.“

Explaining the “dangers of the Act,” Mr. Naidu tore to pieces the copies of pattadar passbooks that had the picture of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Act. He reiterated that his second signature would be on scrapping the Act, while the first one would be on the Mega DSC.

Mr. Naidu, who addressed the gathering for more than an hour, sought to play the Chittoor sentiment. “I was born and brought up in Chittoor district. I am also an MLA from Chittoor district,” he said, appealing to the people of the undivided Chittoor district to give all the 14 Assembly seats to the NDA.

Irrigation projects

Referring to the drinking and irrigation water crisis in the Rayalaseema region, Mr. Naidu promised to expedite all the irrigation projects, besides bringing the Godavari waters to Chittoor district.

Mr. Naidu also promised to transform Chittoor district into an educational hub. When his speech was coming to the end, there was a downpour in Chittoor. Despite getting drenched, Mr. Naidu said that the rain was a welcome sign and that it would bring to an end the YSRCP regime in the State.

TDP MP candidate from Chittoor Daggumalla Prasada Rao, MLA candidate Gurajala Jagan Mohan, and former MLA C.K. Babu were present.

