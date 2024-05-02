Chandrababu Naidu promises to preserve 4% reservations to Muslims in Andhra Pradesh

May 02, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 09:17 am IST - RAYACHOTI (Annamayya District)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to preserve the 4% reservations to Muslims under the OBC category in Andhra Pradesh, if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is elected to power.

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting here on May 2 (Thursday), Mr. Naidu said that advocates would be engaged to get the case resolved in the Supreme Court. “Interests of the Muslims will be safeguarded by rejuvenating welfare schemes meant for them,” he said.

“During the tenures of mine and Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy as the Chief Ministers, there was not a single attack on the Muslims,” he said.

The TDP national president alleged that YSRCP Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy supported the CAA and NRC Bills in Parliament but feigned innocence, giving a “wrong projection” against the BJP.

Mr. Naidu accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the people of the Rayalaseema region by ignoring irrigation projects. “If the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance come to power, all the irrigation projects in the region will be completed on a war footing, heralding a green revolution in Rayalaseema. It will also help check migration of people to Gulf countries,” he said.

He said the YSRCP government had shown “an empty hand” to the Backward Classes (BCs) in Rayalaseema, while the TDP had given them due representation in the 2024 elections and “ensured social justice”.

Showing a pattadar passbook with a photo of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the public meeting, Mr. Naidu questioned the rationale behind it, citing that the assets belonged to the people.

The TDP chief repudiated the “false propaganda” of the YSRCP leaders on the “cancellation Rayachoti as the district headquarters” if the NDA cames to power. “Rayachoti will continue to be the headquarters of Annamayya district. However, it will be developed,”

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and BJP candidate for the Rajampeta Lok Sabha constituency Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s family had looted the wealth of the Rayalaseema region.

“The Peddireddi family is resorting to physical attacks on those whoever questions their atrocities,” he said.

The TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party (JSP) cadre from the undivided Chittoor and Kadapa districts attended the Praja Galam meeting.

