Naidu promises to increase remuneration of volunteers to ₹10,000

April 09, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 08:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party coalition, if voted to power, would not only continue the system of ward and village volunteers but also increase their monthly remuneration to ₹10,000 from the present ₹5,000. Besides, the government would help them build their careers by improving their skills.

He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) collected ₹160 crore from online gamblers through bonds whereas the TDP had thought about government funding of local bodies but could not follow it up due to some challenges.

Mr. Naidu was hinting that the YSRCP took the money in the form of ‘electoral bonds’ (which were recently declared by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary) towards illegal gratification for legalising online gambling.

Addressing media persons here on April 9 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu said unlike the YSRCP, the TDP was raising funds for its activities mainly through a bi-annual membership drive and donations from the public. It was not taking ‘illegal money’ like some other parties.

The TDP advocated a complete replacement of ₹2,000, ₹500 and ₹200 notes by digital currency keeping in view the ease of tracking the online transactions. It would have curbed the abuse of money power in politics, he stated.

He insisted that phone tapping had been rampant in the State as the YSRCP tried to win the elections through ‘‘fraudulent means’‘ and it (the ruling party) kept ‘‘circulating fake news against the opposition parties to damage their credibility’‘.

Mr. Naidu said the ‘‘YSRCP used tainted police officers to intimidate leaders of the opposition parties’‘ but they did not cower, rather, they fought back and were determined to keep the crusade going.

‘’For all the crimes and atrocities committed by the YSRCP, it should not win even one seat in the upcoming elections. The situation will otherwise become far worse than that it is now,’‘ Mr. Naidu said.

He and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan would address public meetings in West and East Godavari districts soon. BJP national leaders were expected to participate in them, he said.