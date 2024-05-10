Naidu promises to develop IT sector in Vizag, create at least 3 lakh jobs

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will develop IT sector in the city along the line of Hyderabad and generate at least three lakh jobs in the next five years.

The alliance, if voted to power, will end the ganja menace and make the city more aspirational, said Mr. Naidu while addressing a Praja Galam public during at Seethampeta on May 9 (Thursday). He addressed the meeting despite rain.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP had brought in investments to the city, while the YSRCP government sent back investors such LuLu Group which otherwise could have generated a lot of employment.

“The YSRCP, which promised liquor prohibition, introduced cheap liquor and doubled the prices, which encouraged people to consume ganja and drugs. They also made sure that ganja was available everywhere. The YSRCP government encouraged rowdyism, while prime lands were encroached upon by the ruling party leaders,” he said and criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending ₹500 crore on the construction of a building by destroying the Rushikonda Hill.

The TDP national president said the YSRCP government had increased power tariffs, bus fares, property tax, and garbage collection charges, making it tough for the people. He appealed to the people to vote for good governance.

Mr. Naidu promised the completion of Polavaram project and Sujala Sravanthi to meet the water needs of Visakhapatnam district. “The NDA will make Vizag a pollution-free city. The long-pending 60-feet road from the ASR statue to the NSTL will be completed, while amenities will be provided to the people living in the hilly areas,” he said.

Mr. Naidu claimed that around 70% to 80% of the government employees including police personnel voted in favour of the NDA. “For the first time, more than 90% of the employees on poll duty exercised their franchise through postal ballot. The government employees want to get rid of the YSRCP government as they faced the worst in the last five years. ,” he said.

