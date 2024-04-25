GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naidu, Pawan vow to end migration from Uttarandhra

Mr. Pawan said that the TDP-JSP-BJP government would ensure steps to stop migration in Uttarandhra and create employment by bringing in investments. His views were echoed by Mr. Naidu.

April 25, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu arriving to take part in an election rally in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

The Uttarandhra (North Andhra) region has been grossly neglected by the YSRCP government in the last five years, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said while taking part in a Praja Galam election meeting with JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

“Apart from making empty claims of developing the State with his three-capitals concept, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has neither taken any concrete steps to generate employment nor did he complete at least one irrigation project in the region,” Mr. Naidu said.

“It was the TDP which acquired land and laid the foundation stone for the Bhogapuram airport project, which is now bringing in investments for the region. Initially criticising the project when in the oppposition, Mr. Jagan later began claiming credit for it,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that if the NDA is voted to power, he would ensure that the airport is completed by 2025.

Mr. Pawan said that the TDP-JSP-BJP government would ensure steps to stop migration in Uttarandhra and create employment by bringing in investments. His views were echoed by Mr. Naidu.

Mr. Pawan said the YSRCP government failed to reopen the Nellimarla jute mill, thus depriving 10,000 people of employment. He said the NDA government would reopen the mill if elected. He added that steps would be taken to strengthen law and order in the State in order to prevent temple desecrations, which he alleged had occurred under the YSRCP government.

Steps would be taken to stop sand and granite smuggling, and pollution control would be given more focus, Mr. Pawan added.

Nellimerla Assembly constituency MLA candidate and JSP leader Lokam Madhavi and TDP MP candidate from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency K. Appalanaidu were present.

