GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naidu distributes B-Forms to 161 Telugu Desam Party candidates 

They include 144 MLA and 17 MP contestants; exhorting them to work hard for the State’s reconstruction, he says that a vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is a dire necessity

April 21, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated April 22, 2024 08:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with some of the candidates who received the B-Form, at his residence, near Vijayawada, on Sunday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with some of the candidates who received the B-Form, at his residence, near Vijayawada, on Sunday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu distributed B-Forms to 161 candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies at his residence here on Sunday. They included 144 MLA and 17 MP candidates.

On the occasion, Mr. Naidu exhorted the candidates to diligently work for the State’s reconstruction, and spoke to them about the strategy to win the elections.

Later, he administered a pledge to the candidates that they would strive to realise the ideals that the party founder, N.T. Rama Rao, stood and fought for, and to spare no effort for development of the State.

Mr. Naidu observed that elections were being held in Andhra Pradesh under special circumstances, and to vote for the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was a dire necessity.

Only good leaders from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) were given entry into the TDP, he stated, calling upon all the new entrants to stick to the party line on various issues.

‘Deceitful game plan’

Mr. Naidu said the alliance candidates should thwart the deceitful game plan of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was once again trying to gain sympathy out of the stone-pelting incident.

He (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) had misled the people that the disproportionate cases registered against him were a ploy to finish him politically, Mr. Naidu observed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.