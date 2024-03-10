ADVERTISEMENT

Naidu calls TDP-JSP-BJP alliance a ‘historic partnership’

March 10, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Naidu said he was happy to re-join the National Democratic Alliance and asserted that the partners would form a ‘people’s government’

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu commented on ‘X’ that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) - BJP alliance was a historic partnership between three stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country. The partnership would usher in a new era of development in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Mr. Naidu stated in his message that the TDP was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people, and expressed confidence that they would  bless the alliance with a historic mandate to serve them.

He further said he was happy to re-join the National Democratic Alliance and asserted that the partners would form a ‘people’s government’ with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US