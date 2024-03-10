GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Naidu calls TDP-JSP-BJP alliance a ‘historic partnership’

Naidu said he was happy to re-join the National Democratic Alliance and asserted that the partners would form a ‘people’s government’

March 10, 2024 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi. File.

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu commented on ‘X’ that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) - BJP alliance was a historic partnership between three stakeholders committed to serving Andhra Pradesh and the country. The partnership would usher in a new era of development in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Mr. Naidu stated in his message that the TDP was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people, and expressed confidence that they would  bless the alliance with a historic mandate to serve them.

He further said he was happy to re-join the National Democratic Alliance and asserted that the partners would form a ‘people’s government’ with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

