Most exit polls paint a grim picture for ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

The exit polls announced by various survey agencies and some national media outlets on June 1 (Saturday) evening indicated a clear edge for the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance over the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) in the 2024 elections.

Going by a majority of these post-poll findings, the YSRCP, which won a record 151 seats in the Legislative Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies in 2019, appears to be in for a defeat at the hands of the NDA allies in the local contest i.e. for the Assembly. The trend is more pronounced in favour of the alliance when it comes to the LS polls.

An exit poll pegged the NDA partners’ tally in the Assembly at an impressive 111-135 compared to the YSRCP’s 45-60, and another one predicted that the NDA would garner 139 seats and the YSRCP 36. However, there was also an agency which predicted 158 seats and the NDA to end up with a dismal four seats.

As per yet another exit poll survey, the YSRCP will win between 115 and 125 seats and the NDA allies’ figures will be in the 50 to 60 range.

The main opposition parties (TDP, BJP and JSP) are, according to a local survey, likely to win 161 out of 175 seats together. The YSRCP is expected to win 94 to 104 seats and the NDA remaining seats (71-81), another finding says.

It has been prophesied by a survey organisation that the YSRCP will win 44 seats and the scales are tilted in its favour in 13 constituencies and that the NDA allies will win 104 and have the edge in 14 seats.

As per the prediction of another agency, the YSRCP will win 158 Assembly seats and the NDA allies four and the contest is going to be keen’ in 13 constituencies.

A prominent national media entity said that the TDP -BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will win 19-22 LS constituencies confining the YSRCP to just five to eight seats while another says the NDA and YSRCP are likely to win 22 and three LS seats respectively.

In a separate finding, the YSRCP is set to win 16-18 LS seats and the NDA between seven and nine seats. The NDA and YSRCP are predicted by an agency to win 21-25 LS seats and up to four respectively.

It may be recalled that the TDP had won three LS constituencies and 23 Assembly seats and the JSP won a lone Assembly seat in 2019. The TDP, JSP and BJP tied up for the 2024 elections with the single-point agenda to defeat the YSRCP.

