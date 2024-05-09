Money distributed to voters in Tirupati, alleges Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister and Tirupati Lok Sabha Congress candidate Chinta Mohan has alleged that ₹5,000 was distributed to each voter in Palle Veedhi, located behind the Tirupati SP Office, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Wednesday, Dr. Chinta Mohan alleged that it was distributed on behalf of the YSR Congress Party. Alleging that the election Model Code of Conduct was not being properly implemented in Tirupati, he wondered from where the money came from. Did it come from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption money? From the Tirumala Hills? From the Tirupati Municipal Corporation? he asked.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got bail issued for Mr. Jagan through the CBI and ED on 360 occasions. At the same time, Mr. Modi was preventing the granting of bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He sought an answer from the Prime Minister in this regard.

He described the comments of the Supreme Court on Mr. Kejriwal as ‘strange’ and sought to know how justice could be different in the case of the Chief Ministers of two different States.

