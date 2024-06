The sale of liquor at government and private outlets in the district has been banned on June 4, the vote-counting day. According to an official release here on Sunday, all retail outlets, 28 bars and restaurants, hotels, microbreweries, tourism bars, clubs, canteen licenced units, and toddy shops will remain closed during the day.

