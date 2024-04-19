Let TDP flag alone flutter aloft, Bhuvaneswari tells Kuppam voters

April 19, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:17 am IST - CHITTOOR

Nara Bhuvaneswari on April 19 (Friday) filed the nomination papers on behalf of her husband and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam.

After filing the nomination, Ms. Bhuvaneswari appealed to the people to not allow any other party flag flutter in Kuppam.

“Only the flag of the TDP should flutter in the Kuppam Assembly constituency,“ Ms. Bhuvaneswari said. The TDP, since its formation in 1982, had been winning from this seat consistently, and no one else should dare challenge it in its stronghold, she observed.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari highlighted Mr. Naidu’s relentless efforts to ensure the welfare of the people during the TDP term. “That’s what true leadership entails,“ she said, and alleged that several party activists had been killed by the YSRCP cadre, and everyone was aware of the bad administration in the State.

“We will defeat the devils and demons, and establish our government. We are gearing up for the Kurukshetra war on May 13. The vote is our weapon and we must overthrow this demonic government using it,” she added.

Later, addressing the TDP cadre in the evening, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said they should be alert to the vile designs of the YSRCP cadre. She appealed to the cadre to reach out to every household in Kuppam and highlight the need for giving a thumping majority to Mr. Naidu. “The coalition government will stand by all sections of people and adhere to the Super Six schemes,” she added.

Earlier, Ms. Bhuvaneswari led a large number of TDP activists in a rally to file the nomination papers.

