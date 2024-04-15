GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kondru Muralimohan urges Naidu to develop six-lane highway between Vizianagaram-Palakonda

April 15, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:37 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Rajam TDP MLA candidate Kondru Muralimohan the public meeting organised in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Monday.

Former Minister and TDP MLA candidate of Rajam Kondru Muralimohan, on Monday, urged former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to develop six-lane highway between Vizianagaram and Palakonda via Cheepurupalli and Rajam to ensure speedy connectivity and minimise road accidents, if TDP was voted to power in forthcoming general elections.

He thanked Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for referring to the frequent road accidents between Rajam and Palakonda due to the poor road conditions. He said that people were completely dissatisfied with the misrule and poor progress in Rajam in the last five years.

He said that thousands of people voluntarily came for Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting, as they strongly believed that A.P. would witness development only when Mr. Chandrababu would become Chief Minister of the State.

