ADVERTISEMENT

Key political leaders file nomination papers in Visakhapatnam amid fanfare, disrupting traffic with huge rallies and roadshows

April 24, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated April 25, 2024 08:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of people take part in the rallies

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party candidate MLA candidate from East Constituency M.V.V. Satyanarayana greeting his supporters while heading to file his nomination papers, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Visakhapatnam city witenessed a hectic political activity on Wednesday as the key leaders from the major political parties, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs, filed their nomination papers amid much fanfare. Huge political rallies and roadshows disrupted smooth movement of vehicular traffic, inconveniencing people in several areas of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP MLA candidate from West Constituency P.V.G.R. Naidu greeting his supporters while heading to file his nomination papers, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. He is accompanied by TDP MP candidate M Sribharat. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana (YSRCP) from the East Assembly constituency, former Tourism Minister Muttamsetti (Avanthi) Srinivasa Rao (YSRCP) from Bheemunipatnam, former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (JSP) from the Pendurthi, former MLC Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav (JSP) from the South, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao (TDP) and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath (YSRCP) from Gajuwaka, PVGR Naidu alias Gana Babu (TDP) from the West Assembly Constituency were among those who filed their nomination papers under the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha Constituency on Wednesday.

A party worker carrying Jana Sena Party symbol glass tumbler during the nomination rally of JSP MLA candidate from the Visakhapatnam south constituency Vamsi Krishna Yadav in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Mr. Satyanarayana took out a rally with hundreds of supporters from Arilova to the Collector Office covering Hanumanthawaka, Visalakshi Nagar, Arilova, MVP Colony, Peda Waltair, Siripuram and Jagadamba Junction. YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, YSRCP city president Kola Guruvulu and others were present.

Koya tribals performing the Kommu Koya dance during the nomination rally of JSP MLA candidate from South constituency Vamsi Krishna Yadav in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Hundreds of supporters, people from various wards and YSRCP cadre from Bheemunipatnam enthusiastically took part in the nomination rally of Mr. Srinivasa Rao to the RDO Office. Later, addressing the people, Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged them to vote for ‘fan’ in the coming elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Minister and YSRCP MLA candidate from Bheemunipatnam Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao taking part in a roadshow while heading to the RDO office to file nomination papers at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The lanes of Gajuwaka were resonated with sounds of DJs, dhol and the party songs as both the main contestants, Palla Srinivasa Rao (TDP) and Gudivada Amarnath (YSRCP), filed their nomination papers. A large number of people attended the nomination rallies. During the nomination rally of Mr. Amarnath, some of the youth were seen carrying huge placards – ‘Pawan Anna Ki Pranam Istham, Kani vote Amar Anna ki vestham’ (Will give our life to Pawan, but would vote for Amarnath).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US