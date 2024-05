The Kadapa police has declared the vicinity of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) campus, which has been designated as the strong room to store the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), as a ‘no drone fly zone’.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Md. Sharif has stated on Sunday that 144 section has been clamped in the vicinity of the strong room and hence flying of drones is strictly prohibited. Anyone violating the rule would be prosecuted as per law, he warned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.