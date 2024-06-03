GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

K. Atchannaidu writes to ECI seeking curbs on spending of ₹4,000 crore by ‘outgoing YSRCP govt.’

It would be an act of impropriety to make payments out of borrowings on a day when election results are set to be declared, says the TDP leader

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:30 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said the State’s finances spiralled out of control due to its reckless borrowings and favouritism in making payments to contractors.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said the State’s finances spiralled out of control due to its reckless borrowings and favouritism in making payments to contractors.

TDP State president and former Minister K. Atchannaidu on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government be directed not to spend ₹4,000 crore mobilised by it through auction of bonds, until a change of guard happens after June 4, stating that it would be an act of impropriety to make any payment out of the borrowings on a day when general election results are scheduled to be declared.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the State government had been abusing power right from the very first day of its term, and added that the State’s finances spiralled out of control due to its reckless borrowings and favouritism in making payments to contractors.

He insisted that the ECI should curb the spending for the sake of constitutional propriety and keeping in view the precarious condition of the State exchequer. He alleged that the government had raised loans in blatant violation of established norms and procedures.

“The government has already exhausted the Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management (FRBM) limit fixed by the Government of India (for A.P.) by June 1 itself and made most of the borrowings after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. The highly objectionable thing was using those borrowings to make payments to its own firms and benami contractors,” he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu further said that the government was poised to make payments out of the said loan of ₹4,000 crore (which has just been raised) in violation of the first-in-first-out rule in the CFMS system.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.