JSP fields Uday Srinivas from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat

March 20, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - MANGALAGIRI

Once known as Pensioners’ Paradise, Kakinada emerged as Paradise of ganja trade and crime syndicate, says K. Pawan Kalyan

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: K. V. S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that Tangenalla Udaya Srinivas would be fielded from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as JSP-TDP-BJP alliance candidate.

Addressing the gathering of a group of locals of Pithapuram constituency during a meeting at Mangalagiri office, Mr. Kalyan said: “Our journey should begin from Pithapuram and end at Vijayawada via Machilipatnam.”

Mr. Srinivas would be contesting against YSRCP candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil. On the contest in Pithapuram, Mr. Kalyan said that he would adopt Pithapuram that had been neglected so far by all the political parties. He would replicate his model of development if people voted the alliance, he said

Mr. Kalyan alleged that Kakinada which was once known as pensioners’ paradise, emerged as city of ganja trade and syndicate of crime in Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 160 locals of Pithapuram joined the Jana Sena party in the presence of Mr. Kalyan.

