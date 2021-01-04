Joymalya Bagchi sworn in as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari (right) administering the oath of office to Justice Joymalya Bagchi, in Andhra Pradesh on January 3, 2021. Photo: Special arrangement

VIJAYAWADA

04 January 2021 15:51 IST

Justice Joymalya Bagchi was sworn in as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari on January 4.

Chief Justice Maheswari administered the oath of office to Justice Bagchi at the first court hall at 10.15 a.m.

Justice Bagchi was recently transferred from the Calcutta High Court, where he was appointed as a permanent judge in June 2011.

He began his career as an advocate in November 1991 and commenced his practice in the same year at the Calcutta High Court.