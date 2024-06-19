ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:55 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 01:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology and Rural Water Supply.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister - cum - Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Pithapuram MLA K. Pawan Kalyan took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister - cum - Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology at his camp office here on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers: Full list

After taking charge, Mr. Kalyan signed on files related to the sanction of funds for horticulture works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the construction of Gram Panchayat buildings in tribal areas. 

Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other officials were present.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Culture), Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav) and JSP general secretary and Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother K. Nagababu were among those who conveyed best wishes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US