Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Pithapuram MLA K. Pawan Kalyan took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister - cum - Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology at his camp office here on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

After taking charge, Mr. Kalyan signed on files related to the sanction of funds for horticulture works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the construction of Gram Panchayat buildings in tribal areas.

Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other officials were present.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Culture), Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav) and JSP general secretary and Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother K. Nagababu were among those who conveyed best wishes.

