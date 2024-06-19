GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan takes charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology and Rural Water Supply.

Published - June 19, 2024 01:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister - cum - Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology, at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Pithapuram MLA K. Pawan Kalyan took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister - cum - Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology at his camp office here on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Council of Ministers: Full list

After taking charge, Mr. Kalyan signed on files related to the sanction of funds for horticulture works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and the construction of Gram Panchayat buildings in tribal areas. 

Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Shashi Bhushan Kumar and other officials were present.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism and Culture), Kakinada MP T. Uday Srinivas, Visakhapatnam South MLA Ch. Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav) and JSP general secretary and Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother K. Nagababu were among those who conveyed best wishes.

