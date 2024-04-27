Jagan should apologise to SCs, STs for injustice meted out to them under YSRCP rule: Sharmila

April 27, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated April 28, 2024 02:53 am IST - Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on April 27 (Saturday) accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State of depriving the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections of their rightful share of development.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she demanded that he tender an apology to the SCs and STs in the State for the “injustice meted out to them under his rule” and assure them of concrete measures to ensure that the mistakes were not repeated.

She said the socio-economic condition of the SCs and STs in the State was pathetic, and instead of focussing on their welfare, the government had diverted the sub-plan funds and abruptly stalled 28 schemes designed for their wellbeing.

She alleged that they were not allowed to grow politically anywhere in the State, and said attacks on Dalits and adivasis were on the rise, and most of the perpetrators belonged to the ruling party. “Although they rallied behind him and voted him to power in a big way, he used them only as a vote bank,” she said.

The State Congress chief said the Chief Minister portrayed himself as the messiah of the poor, but did not do anything concrete to protect their self respect. The welfare activities that were taken up by the SC Corporation in the past were stopped, self-help units disappeared and the scheme under which SC-ST students were assisted to pursue higher education abroad was phased out, she said.

Alleging that attacks on Dalits were on the rise, she quoted data available with the Social Welfare Department. Citing examples from across the State of Dalits subjected to harassment and attacks, she said the YSRCP government, to portray itself as a champion of the Dalits, had got a 125-ft Ambedkar’s statue installed, but it never bothered to actually practice his ideology.