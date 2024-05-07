GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan reiterates resolve to make Visakhapatnam executive capital of Andhra Pradesh

Expressing confidence that welfare schemes will help his party win the elections, the YSRCP president says that he will take oath as Chief Minister on June 4

May 07, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated May 08, 2024 08:35 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 7 (Tuesday) categorically said that Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital of the State, if the YSRCP was voted to power again.

Expressing confidence that the YSRCP would emerge victorious, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would take oath as the Chief Minister on June 4 when the election results would be declared.

The Chief Minister addressed a public meeting during his Memantha Siddham yatra at Ichchapuram on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

He said that North Andhra region had witnessed remarkable progress with a series of projects undertaken by the YSRCP government such as Bhogapuram international airport, Central Tribal University, four medical colleges and Mulapeta seaport.

“The seaport being constructed at Mulapeta at a cost of ₹4,400 crore. Two harbours at Budagatlapalem and Manchineella Peta will spur economic activity in Srikakulam district,” he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had tried to thwart developmental activities and welfare schemes, but failed to win the hearts of people.

“The YSRCP government has transferred ₹2.7 lakh crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), without giving scope for corruption. Absolute transparency was maintained during the recruitment for 2.31 lakh jobs in the last five years. I am confident that people will consider the achievements of the YSRCP government and bless us again,’‘ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Unable to digest the spectacular achievements of the YSRCP government, the TDP is trying to mislead the people by levelling false allegations,” he said.

A.P. Maritime Board chairman Kayala Venkat Reddy who supervised the arrangements for the public meeting of the Chief Minister said that the success of the Memanta Siddham campaign indicated that the YSRCP would win the Ichchapuram Assembly seat this time.

YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak, Ichchpauram Assembly candidate Piriya Vijaya and other leaders were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.