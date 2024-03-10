ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan plans to intensify election campaign

March 10, 2024 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan intends to touch all important constituencies, while the party gives finishing touches to its manifesto

The Hindu Bureau

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo: Arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up to undertake an extensive election campaign in the next three weeks as election fever grips the political parties in Andhra Pradesh, and the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP announce their much-anticipated alliance.

In a meeting with Y.V. Subba Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and MLAs from the Uttarandhra region on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy contemplated organising road shows and addressing at least two public meetings every day to keep in touch with the voters.

He intends to touch all important constituencies, while the party gives finishing touches to its manifesto. This is against the backdrop of the public meeting planned to be held by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance next week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US