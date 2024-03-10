GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan plans to intensify election campaign

Jagan intends to touch all important constituencies, while the party gives finishing touches to its manifesto

March 10, 2024 04:13 am | Updated 04:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo: Arrangement



Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up to undertake an extensive election campaign in the next three weeks as election fever grips the political parties in Andhra Pradesh, and the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP announce their much-anticipated alliance.

In a meeting with Y.V. Subba Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and MLAs from the Uttarandhra region on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy contemplated organising road shows and addressing at least two public meetings every day to keep in touch with the voters.

He intends to touch all important constituencies, while the party gives finishing touches to its manifesto. This is against the backdrop of the public meeting planned to be held by the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance next week.

