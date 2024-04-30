ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan, Pawan set to conduct campaigns across Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency today

April 30, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:23 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The political heat in the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, already at a high with candidates organising hectic campaigns, is set to rise several notches as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, will be conducting various election campaigns across the constituency on Wednesday (May 1).

Mr. Jagan will take part in the campaign at Payakaraopeta Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district on May 1. He will be arriving at Payakaraopeta at around 1 p.m. from Bobbili. The meeting is scheduled to be held from 1.15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, JSP President K. Pawan Kalyan will be conducting a campaign at Yelamanchali and Pendurthi Assembly constituencies under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha limits on May 1. He will conduct another campaign in the Visakhapatnam South constituency on May 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US