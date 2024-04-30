Jagan, Pawan set to conduct campaigns across Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency today

April 30, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:23 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The political heat in the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, already at a high with candidates organising hectic campaigns, is set to rise several notches as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, will be conducting various election campaigns across the constituency on Wednesday (May 1).

Mr. Jagan will take part in the campaign at Payakaraopeta Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district on May 1. He will be arriving at Payakaraopeta at around 1 p.m. from Bobbili. The meeting is scheduled to be held from 1.15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, JSP President K. Pawan Kalyan will be conducting a campaign at Yelamanchali and Pendurthi Assembly constituencies under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha limits on May 1. He will conduct another campaign in the Visakhapatnam South constituency on May 2.

