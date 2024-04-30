GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan, Pawan set to conduct campaigns across Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency today

April 30, 2024 11:36 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:23 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The political heat in the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency, already at a high with candidates organising hectic campaigns, is set to rise several notches as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, will be conducting various election campaigns across the constituency on Wednesday (May 1).

Mr. Jagan will take part in the campaign at Payakaraopeta Assembly Constituency in Anakapalli district on May 1. He will be arriving at Payakaraopeta at around 1 p.m. from Bobbili. The meeting is scheduled to be held from 1.15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, JSP President K. Pawan Kalyan will be conducting a campaign at Yelamanchali and Pendurthi Assembly constituencies under the Anakapalli Lok Sabha limits on May 1. He will conduct another campaign in the Visakhapatnam South constituency on May 2.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.