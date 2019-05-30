Jagan Mohan Reddy swearing-in ceremony | In maiden speech, he promises to cleanse administration in a year

Founder of YSR Congress Party Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at 12.33 p.m. on Thursday. The ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada was attended by over 40,000 people.

Governor E.SL. Narasimhan administered the oath of office to Mr. Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president M.K. Stalin were present.

2:25 pm

Congratulations to @ysjagan on taking oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister. I assure full cooperation from the Centre. We will work together to take Andhra Pradesh to new heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

1:25 pm

Mr. Reddy accuses a section of media for allegedly favouring former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. "The media in AP wants only Chandrababu Naidu to be CM," he says naming Eenadu, and Andhra Jyothi newspapers and TV 5 Telugu news channel.

"We will file defamation cases if they attempt to tarnish the image of the government," he says.

On that note, he winds up his speech.

1:20 pm

"The administration will be cleansed from top to bottom," Mr. Reddy says. He seeks six months to one year to cleanse the system.

The government wants to save 10 to 20% in tendering process. He says he plans to introduce "reverse tendering". Contracts will be cancelled if corruption is found.

He says he will appoint a judicial commission to look into tenders. He would seek an appointment with the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The power purchase rates will also be reviewed.

1:10 pm

'First signature will be to hike oldage pension'

Grandmothers and grandfathers would say their pension was a mere Rs. 1000. ''My first signature will be on pensions.'' The old age pension will be increased to Rs. 2250 this year. "It will be increased to Rs. 2500 next year," he says.

The government wants the 'navaratnas' to reach everyone, irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliations. Four lakh grama volunteers will be recruited by August 15 for this purpose.

One volunteer for every 50 households. Rs. 5,000 will be paid to every volunteer. They can continue until they get better job.

"A call centre at the Chief Minister's Office will receive complaints and grievances on schemes. As part of revolutionary changes in governance, village secretariats will be started." With this, another 1.6 lakh jobs will be provided at village secretariats. All applications submitted at the secretariats will be addressed in 72 hours.

1:07 pm

'Manifesto is my guiding lamp'

Unlike other parties, the YSR Congress party released just a two-page manifesto, Mr. Reddy recalls.

"YSRC wanted everyone to understand the manifesto. The manifesto is Bible, Koran and Bhagawad Gita for me. It will be the guiding lamp for me for the next five years," he says and comes out with the assurance people that he will fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto.

1:00 pm

Jagan's maiden speech as CM

Mr. Reddy begins his speech by saying ''Jagan Mohan Reddy ane nenu''. The crowd gives him a rousing response.

He recalls his padayatra and thanks people for giving this mandate.

"As a chief minister, I give you one assurance — I am here to listen to you and realise your dreams," he says.

Thanking Mr. Stalin for attending the function, Mr. Reddy wishes him to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

12:54 pm

Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh.



My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2019

12:50 pm

TRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao with DMK leader M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

DMK chief M.K. Stalin greets people in Telugu and congratulates Mr. Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also speaks. He congratulates his Andhra Pradesh counterpart. He says people have given a huge mandate to Mr. Reddy. "At a young age, he has to shoulder big responsibilities."

Mr. Rao says he is willing to extend cooperation to the Telangana government. "Responsibility lies on Jagan in utilising the Krishna Godavari waters in an efficient manner," he adds.

12:40 pm

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan leaves after exchanging pleasantries with the leaders present on the dais.

All-faith prayer meet starts. Religious leaders from Hinduism, Islam and Christianity read prayers seeking bountiful rain.

12:30 pm

No other minister takes oath along with Mr. Reddy.

The National Anthem is played. The ceremony ends.

12:23 pm

Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy takes oath in Telugu, swearing in the name of God. He is interrupted several times as a cheerful crowd chant his name.

People watch the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy from giant screens installed outside Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

12:23 pm

The Governor arrives. As Mr. Reddy greets him, he hugs the Chief Minister-designate.

The National Anthem is being played.

12:19 pm

Mr. Reddy arrives in an open jeep. He goes around the stadium waving to the crowd amid cheers.

Jagan mohan Reddy arrives at Indira Gandhi Stadium.

As he climbs the dais, Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam and others accompany him.

12:15 pm

Mr. Stalin arrives. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also arrives. Both made to sit on the dais.

Surprisingly, Mr. Reddy chose to invite the Leader of Opposition of Tamil Nadu, instead of the ruling party.

12:11 pm

Loud applause as Jagan’s mother Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi, his sister Sharmila and his wife Bharati arrive on the dais.

Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives amidst loud cheers. | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

12:10 pm

Chief Secretary L.V.Subrahmanyam and a host of dignitaries including Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BJP MLCs Somu Veerraju and P.V.N. Madhav are present on the dais.

12:05 pm

An all-faith prayer has been arranged at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking part in the prayers after the swearing-in ceremony.

On Wednesday, Mr. Reddy undertook a thanksgiving pilgrimage to various places of worship including the Tirumala Venkateshwara Temple, Kanaka Durga Temple, Kadapa Dargah and Pulivendala CSI Church.

12:00 noon

Cine actor Ali, who joined the YSRCP just before the elections, enters IGMC stadium in Vijayawada to attend swearing in ceremony of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Actor Ali says the thumping victory of YSR Congress was a miracle. "The people reposed faith in YSRC president YS Jaganmohan Reddy and elected him with resounding victory. The minorities would stand by him," he says.

11:58 am

Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his wife Bharati, mother Vijayamma and other family members start from their residence at Tadepalli near Vijayawada to reach the venue.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) priests and vedic scholars blessed Chief Minister designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy amidst vedic chants at his residence ahead of his swearing in ceremony at IGMC stadium.

Sources said Mr. Reddy telephoned Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandedra Swami and took his blessings.

11:55 am

Steady stream of people and YSRCP supporters from various parts of the state enter Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, venue of the swearing in of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking no chances: Police personnel at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

11:50 am

Rain, gusty winds lash Vijayawada

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, heavy rain and gusty winds lashed the city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong winds at 60 kmph brought down many hoardings and cut-outs erected across the city. The venue of the ceremony — Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium — was also affected.

The sudden change in climate from 11.45 p.m. brought the much-needed relief for the citizens who had been bearing the brunt of hot weather even during nights since weeks.

However, arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the swearing-in ceremony.

11:40 a.m.

Met Dept predicts 42.9° Celsius in Vijayawada

Even as the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium has decked up to host the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, the Real-Time Governance Society has predicted that the maximum temperature in the city (Vijayawada Urban mandal) will be 42.9° Celsius during the peak hours between 12 noon and 3 p.m.