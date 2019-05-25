Andhra Pradesh 2019

Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSRCLP leader

Newly elected MLAs and MPs attend YSRC Legislative Party meeting held at Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli in capital region on May 25, 2019.

Newly elected MLAs and MPs attend YSRC Legislative Party meeting held at Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli in capital region on May 25, 2019.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

more-in

At a meeting of YSRCLP, a one line resolution was adopted electing Mr. Reddy as leader.

After his spectacular victory in elections, YSRCP president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously elected leader of the YSRC Legislature Party leader.

At a meeting of YSRCLP held at his office cum residence at Tadepalli in the capital region, a one line resolution was adopted electing Mr. Reddy as leader.

Mr. Jagan is expected to proceed to Hyderabad along with senior party leaders to submit the resolution to the Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The adoption of resolution by 151 MLAs paves the way for Mr. Jagan to become second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His swearing-in is slated for May 30 in Vijayawada. 

His name was proposed by senior legislator Botsa Satyanarayana and seconded by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kolusu Parathasarathy and Bugana Rajendranath Reddy, A. Suresh and R K Roja. 

In a brief speech, Mr. Jagan reportedly told the MLAs that "the massive mandate of 151 MLAs given by people was for values and credibility. It was now the responsibility of YSRCP to live up to their expectations. Lot of reforms would be brought about in administration." He would give a clean administration that will people across the country to look at Andhra Pradesh.

In Hyderabad, Mr. Jagan is also meeting Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhara Rao and invite him to the swearing-in ceremony. 

After the YSRCLP meeting, there will be a meeting of YSRC Parliamentary Party to elect a leader. 

Mr. Jagan is likely to leave for Delhi on Sunday to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Comments
Related Topics Elections National Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh 2019
national elections
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2019 2:05:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/andhra-pradesh-assembly/jagan-mohan-reddy-elected-ysrclp-leader/article27244359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story