Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSRCLP leader

After his spectacular victory in elections, YSRCP president, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unanimously elected leader of the YSRC Legislature Party leader.

At a meeting of YSRCLP held at his office cum residence at Tadepalli in the capital region, a one line resolution was adopted electing Mr. Reddy as leader.

Mr. Jagan is expected to proceed to Hyderabad along with senior party leaders to submit the resolution to the Governor E S L Narasimhan.

The adoption of resolution by 151 MLAs paves the way for Mr. Jagan to become second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His swearing-in is slated for May 30 in Vijayawada.

His name was proposed by senior legislator Botsa Satyanarayana and seconded by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kolusu Parathasarathy and Bugana Rajendranath Reddy, A. Suresh and R K Roja.

In a brief speech, Mr. Jagan reportedly told the MLAs that "the massive mandate of 151 MLAs given by people was for values and credibility. It was now the responsibility of YSRCP to live up to their expectations. Lot of reforms would be brought about in administration." He would give a clean administration that will people across the country to look at Andhra Pradesh.

In Hyderabad, Mr. Jagan is also meeting Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhara Rao and invite him to the swearing-in ceremony.

After the YSRCLP meeting, there will be a meeting of YSRC Parliamentary Party to elect a leader.

Mr. Jagan is likely to leave for Delhi on Sunday to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.