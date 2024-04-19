Jagan harmed people by selling spurious liquor, alleges Naidu

April 19, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:16 am IST - KURNOOL

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to seek votes from the people, having “played havoc with their lives through spurious liquor“, leading to serious health issues among the consumers and rendering innocent women as widows.

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting at Aluru, Mr. Naidu, showing a liquor brand to the gathering, said, “It is shame on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to introduce liquor brands with hazardous quality, to make himself rich. People should realise that only five people had become rich in the YSRCP regime — Jagan, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.” On the other hand, people were left in the lurch with no empowerment or employment, he added.

The TDP chief reiterated that if the NDA government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, his first signature would be on the Mega DSC. He said that he would rededicate himself to the industrial growth, employment generation, and agriculture revolution in the State.

Referring to the ‘nine-time power tariff hike’ in the State, in addition to hiking the price of liquor multiple times, Mr. Naidu said that the people of Andhra Pradesh could no longer bear the burden imposed by the Jagan government.

Terming the educational reforms in the YSRCP government as “a big farce”, Naidu demanded that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy furnish the details about the expenditure made on the education sector, and the results obtained so far. “Except for painting the schools, the YSRCP government failed to give a single teacher post for students,” he alleged.

SCS promise

Mr. Naidu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh with a ‘‘false promise of special category status.” “Mr. Jagan challenged that he would bend the neck of the Central government for SCS. Even one thousand Jagans cannot stand before Narendra Modi. Mr. Jagan pretends to be a tiger, but in fact, he is a cat,” the TDP president said.

Alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government had “intimidated” the government employees, Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP government was not in a position to give salaries to the employees. Many schemes meant for the uplift of the Dalits, BCs, and minorities were withdrawn during the Jagan rule, he said.

TDP MP candidate for Kurnool P. Nagaraju, and MLA candidate Veerabhadra Gowd accompanied Mr. Naidu during the visit to the Aluru Assembly constituency.