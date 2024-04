Jagan completes bus yatra in Godavari region, avoids addressing public meets

April 19, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday covered nearly 50 km in West Godavari and East Godavari districts in the course of his bus yatra as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign.

Mr. Jagan began his day in Tanuku, where he met women supporters and obliged their requests for autographs. In return, the women tied friendship bands to Mr. Jagan. The yatra proceeded towards Ravulapalem, Jonnada and Pottilanka, where Mr. Jagan halted for a lunch break. In Kadiyapulanka, Mr. Jagan greeted farmers from his bus.

Post-lunch, Mr. Jagan arrived in Rajamahendravaram city, where the yatra covered Devi Chowk and Papermill area before reaching the Kovvuru-Rajanagaram highway.

Mr. Jagan did not address supporters anywhere on Thursday. On Friady, he is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kakinada, and from there proceed towards Annavaram,which falls under Payakaraopeta Assembly segment in Anakapalli district.