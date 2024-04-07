IPS officers suffering due to the false allegations, association tells CEO

April 07, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the AP IPS Officers’ Association said that more then 30 IPS officers suffered in the State in the last two months because of the “orchestrated propaganda” made by some political parties and vested groups.

The IPS officers, including some association leaders, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Saturday, and submitted a representation stating that the leaders of some political parties and a few media organisations, were targeting the IPS officers by making baseless allegations.

The political leaders made gross allegations against the Director-General of Police, Additional DGP (Intelligence), Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Superintendents of Police of Nellore and Kurnool districts, the association leaders said.

The political party leaders also made serious allegations against the DGP, Additional DGP (Intelligence), Guntur IGP and Palnadu SP in connection with the Prime Minister’s programme in the State.

The leaders lodged complaints with baseless allegations to the Chief Election Commission, Election Commission of India (ECI), New Delhi, and the AP CEO, the police officers said.

Some media organisations targeted the IAS and IPS officers appointed by the ECI even before the officers reported in their new postings, which proved their prejudiced attitude, the association leaders said.

The comments made by the political parties in various public forums, in some television debates and interviews, were deeply troubling the officers and pushing them into defensive mode, they said.

“The political leaders and other vested groups are trying to influence the ECI with false allegations. We request the Election Commission to take appropriate measures in curbing such malicious propaganda against the police officers,” the association leaders appealed.

