Impoverished former YSRCP corporator threatens to become a beggar

April 24, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - CHITTOOR

A former corporator of Chittoor Municipal Corporation, Marthal Sivakumar (65), alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership had overlooked the dedicated efforts put in by the cadre who stood solidly behind the party during its formative years.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the elderly former corporator, who has had his left leg amputated in the past, said that after joining the YSRCP in 2011, he had worked tirelessly to strengthen the party in the corporation. “Though I won as corporator in 2014, I was not given any importance in the 2019 corporation elections,” he said, claiming that he had sold away all his property for the party, including his own house.

“If the YSRCP leadership fails to do me justice in a week, I am going to start begging in the streets from May 1 onwards,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

